Pakistan's largest city Karachi’s air quality second worst in the world

HYDERABAD – Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi has replaced Punjab's capital as the most polluted city in the country as the port city is experiencing the second worst air quality in the world.

Reports quoting data collected from IQAir said China’s Chongqing topped the list of worst Air Quality Index with an AQI of 163 and Karachi ranked second with an AQI of 154.

Lahore remained the third worst for air quality in the world while list includes New Delhi, Kuwait City, Peru’s Lima, and Taiwan’s Kaohsiung.

Authorities also continued action against violators. Earlier, it was revealed that at least 128,000 deaths are reported in the country every year in wake of air pollution and related sicknesses.

AQI between 0-50 was considered good in which air quality was satisfactory and it poses little or no health risk, below 100 is said to be ‘moderate’. AQI above 100 is termed unhealthy in which the general public and sensitive people, in particular, are at risk of experiencing irritation and respiratory problems.

Record-breaking air pollution chokes Lahore as ... 03:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021 LAHORE – Punjab capital has been engulfed by smog for the past few days as health experts warn of the threat to ...

Experts said AQI between 200-300 is very unhealthy, during which the general public would be noticeably affected while if level touches 500, it is considered ‘hazardous’.