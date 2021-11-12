Record-breaking air pollution chokes Lahore as AQI crosses 700

LAHORE – Punjab capital has been engulfed by smog for the past few days as health experts warn of the threat to public health if the harmful air quality levels persist.

Citizens who suffer from respiratory disorders must take special precautions to keep themselves safe as the air quality index in Lahore and its adjoining areas is too high which is considered a health hazard.

Reports quoting figures from the Met department said the Air Quality Index going up to over 700 maximum and about 250 minimum while such levels pose serious health issues to the citizens.

A level of 746 was recorded in Model Town while a staggering 532 was recorded on the upper Mall. According to the Air Quality Index data released on Thursday, Lahore for another time declared the most polluted city in the world.

Meanwhile, the court also took notice of the alarming smog level. Justice Shahid Karim of LHC heard an environmental pollution case earlier today and scolded officials as no measures have been taken by the concerned authorities to curb smog.

The court also appointed a judicial assistant to implement the commission report on smog, environmental pollution, and water pollution.

AQI between 0-50 was considered good in which air quality was satisfactory and it poses little or no health risk, below 100 is said to be ‘moderate’. AQI above 100 is termed unhealthy in which the general public and sensitive people, in particular, are at risk of experiencing irritation and respiratory problems.

Experts said AQI between 200-300 is very unhealthy, during which the general public would be noticeably affected while if level touches 500, it is considered ‘hazardous’.