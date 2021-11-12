Pakistan Naval Chief meets Kuwait military top brass (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Kuwait military top brass (VIDEO)
Share

KUWAIT – Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday held separate meetings with the Chief of General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces, the Chief of Kuwait Navy, and other top military officials.

Report of state broadcaster said Admiral Niazi, who is on an official visit to Middle Eastern state, held separate meetings with the Chief of General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces, and other senior officers.

Both sides discussed mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in the defense sector in the key meetings. Naval Chief also highlighted the role of PNS in regional maritime security.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti officials hailed Pakistan Navy's efforts for maritime peace and security.

CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi arrived in Kuwait on an official visit on Tuesday. He was received by commander Kuwait Naval Force, Pakistan’s ambassador Syed Sajjad Haider and other officials at the airport.

Pakistan’s naval chief reaches Kuwait for talks ... 11:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2021

Pakistan’s Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived in Kuwait on an official ...

More From This Category
US dollar hits all-time high of Rs178 in open ...
03:54 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Record-breaking air pollution chokes Lahore as ...
03:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
IHC trashes Vawda's plea against ECP's verdict in ...
01:20 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
FBR website remains non-functional after ...
10:53 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Pakistan yet to decide on offering amnesty to ...
11:24 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
COAS Bajwa lauds Armoured Corps’ ...
09:52 AM | 12 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans
02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr