Pakistan Naval Chief meets Kuwait military top brass (VIDEO)
KUWAIT – Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday held separate meetings with the Chief of General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces, the Chief of Kuwait Navy, and other top military officials.
Report of state broadcaster said Admiral Niazi, who is on an official visit to Middle Eastern state, held separate meetings with the Chief of General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces, and other senior officers.
Both sides discussed mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in the defense sector in the key meetings. Naval Chief also highlighted the role of PNS in regional maritime security.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti officials hailed Pakistan Navy's efforts for maritime peace and security.
CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi arrived in Kuwait on an official visit on Tuesday. He was received by commander Kuwait Naval Force, Pakistan’s ambassador Syed Sajjad Haider and other officials at the airport.
