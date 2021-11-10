Pakistan’s naval chief reaches Kuwait for talks on mutual cooperation 

11:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Pakistan’s Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived in Kuwait on an official visit on Tuesday.

The Pakistani embassy in Kuwait confirmed it, adding that the Pakistan Navy chief was received by commander Kuwait Naval Force, Pakistan’s ambassador Syed Sajjad Haider and other officials at the airport. 

The naval chief, according to the embassy, will “hold talks on mutual cooperation with Kuwaiti Mil [military] Officials” during his visit.

Kuwait’s foreign minister Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah visited Islamabad in March this year and expressed his country’s resolve to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

“The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration in all areas of mutual interest and work closely at regional and international fora,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said after the meetings of Kuwait’s minister with officials in Islamabad.

