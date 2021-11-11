Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 November 2021
08:38 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 92,310 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 107,615.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Karachi
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Quetta
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Attock
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Multan
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 117,400
|PKR 1,555
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 November 202108:38 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on Australia in 2nd semi-final today12:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan’s naval chief reaches Kuwait for talks on mutual ...11:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- British Ambassador Turner meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role ...10:31 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Celebrities from across the world greet Malala Yousafzai on her marriage
06:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande all set to marry ...05:50 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar spotted with Ertugrul stars Turgut Alp and Bamsı Beyrek05:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat flaunts her ultra glam look in latest video04:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021