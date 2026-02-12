Harcharan Singh makes history as Pakistan Army’s First Minority Lieutenant Colonel

ISLAMABAD – Harcharan Singh, Pakistan’s first commissioned officer from minority community, has been promoted to rank of lieutenant colonel, on Army’s commitment to equality and merit-based advancement.

Born in 1987 in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Singh joined Pakistan Army at just 20 years old in 2007 as a captain. After years of dedicated service, his elevation to lieutenant colonel was officially approved following a rigorous selection board evaluation conducted in late 2025.

Singh’s achievement is more than personal achievement, as it stands as powerful example that in Pakistan Army, talent and dedication are the true measures of success, transcending religion or background. His rise reflects military’s broader ethos of religious inclusivity and unity.

Highlighting contribution of minority soldiers to national security, the armed forces have recorded the sacrifice of 22 non-Muslim personnel in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism, underscoring the critical role that all citizens play in defending the nation.

Lt Col Harcharan Singh’s story is not just one of professional success as it is testament to principle that opportunity in Pakistan’s military is open to all who demonstrate skill, courage, and commitment, regardless of faith.