Kp Bans Male Teachers From Meeting Female Students In Offices

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on male teachers meeting female students in their offices at all public universities in the province.

The directive has been officially communicated by the provincial Higher Education Department to all universities.

According to the department’s letter, each department will designate a female faculty member to address and resolve the concerns and complaints of female students. This initiative aims to provide a safer environment for female students in educational institutions.

Additionally, the letter directs universities to conduct a seminar at least once every quarter to raise awareness about the harassment protection act, ensuring that female students are informed about their rights and legal protections.

The Higher Education Department stated that this move is intended to ensure transparency, accountability, and the protection of female students within the educational system.