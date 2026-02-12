Medical Report shows Imran Khan suffered Severe Eye Damage in Jail

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan is fighting battle far more personal than ones he waged in parliament or the courtroom. Once known for his unwavering resolve on political stage, PTI founder now faces struggle he never anticipated. the sudden and devastating loss of vision in his right eye.

Imran Khan has informed Supreme Court that he has lost almost all vision in his right eye, retaining just 15% eyesight, according to a detailed medical report submitted by his counsel.

The seven-page report, filed by PTI lawyer Salman Safdar—appointed by the court as amicus curiae—reveals that Khan suffered a blood clot that caused severe and irreversible damage. Despite receiving medical treatment, including injections, his eyesight could not be saved.

Khan was recently moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for an eye procedure. PTI has alleged that neither his family nor party leadership was informed about the treatment beforehand, sparking serious concerns over transparency and prisoner care.

According to report, Khan stated that until October 2025, he had perfect 6/6 vision in both eyes. However, he began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision, which he repeatedly reported to jail authorities—who allegedly failed to act. His condition suddenly deteriorated, resulting in a complete loss of vision in his right eye. Ophthalmologist Dr Muhammad Arif diagnosed the issue as a blood clot causing substantial damage.

Safdar described former prime minister as “visibly perturbed and deeply distressed” by loss of vision and the absence of specialized care. Khan’s eyes were constantly watery during the meeting, and he repeatedly used a tissue to wipe them, showing significant discomfort.

The report stated that for nearly three months, Khan was treated only with eye drops, which did not improve his condition, ultimately resulting in major impairment. Adding to his plight, Khan revealed that despite repeated requests, he has not received any dental treatment for the past two years, and regular blood tests, which are vital given his age, have not been conducted. His personal physicians, Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Asim Yusuf, were previously allowed access but were later denied permission to examine him.

Khan also raised alarming concerns about being cut off from legal and family access while in custody. He claimed that numerous cases against him are pending at various stages—bail, trial, and appeal—but for the past five months he has not been allowed to meet his lead counsel or legal team. This restriction, he said, has left him unable to give legal instructions or stay updated on his cases.

PTI founder alleged that his immediate family, including his sisters, have been denied visitation despite his deteriorating health. He said only after a recent change in jail administration was he permitted to meet his wife, once a week for just 30 minutes. Telephone contact with his sons, Qasim and Suleman, living in UK, was permitted only twice in 2025, despite repeated court orders.

The report also provides a rare glimpse into Khan’s daily routine in jail. Breakfast is served around 9:45am, followed by Quran recitation for an hour. He undertakes physical exercise using minimal equipment, including an exercise bike and weights. After a shower around 1:15pm, he is allowed to walk in the jail compound, followed by lunch around 3:30pm–4:00pm, a brief walk at 5:00pm, and confinement to his cell from 5:30pm until the next morning.

Khan said he eats a simple breakfast of coffee, porridge, and dates. Lunch, his main meal, is selected weekly by him and financed by his family, consisting of chicken, meat, lentils, and occasional snacks. Dinner usually includes fruit, milk, and dates, with bottled water available throughout the day.