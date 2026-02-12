Pakistan launches second indigenous EO-2 Satellite for earth observation

BEIJING – Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, has made significant progress in space technology with the successful launch of its locally developed Electro-Optical 2 (EO-2) satellite.

The satellite was launched from China’s Yangjiang Sea Launch Center, marking a major step in enhancing Pakistan’s satellite capabilities.

A spokesperson for SUPARCO, EO-2 will improve the country’s Earth observation and imaging capacity.

The spokesperson added that the launch of EO-2 represents a milestone in Pakistan’s space expertise. The satellite will provide crucial data for planning and resource management. It is expected to improve the continuity and accuracy of satellite observations and expand Pakistan’s satellite fleet.

Furthermore, the spokesperson emphasized that the launch will enhance Pakistan’s leadership in satellite technology, contribute to disaster management, and support strategic planning efforts. The EO-2 satellite also highlights Pakistan’s growing self-reliance in satellite development.

Earlier, in January 2025, SUPARCO launched the EO-1 satellite, also from China, which was designed to assist in disaster response, agriculture, and urban planning. It was aimed at improving food security, water management, and monitoring natural resources across the country.