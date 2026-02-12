CM Maryam earns praise as TikToker Wicky Cheema’s video drives quick action to repair village roads

SARGODHA – TikTok star Wicky Cheema, who gained popularity with his humorous content from Mama Yanda, posted a video on social media late at night highlighting the poor condition of a street in his village.
The video, uploaded around 3 am, quickly gained traction, attracting the attention of local authorities.
In response to the video, officials arrived at the village early the next morning, and work on repairing the roads began immediately.
This rapid action is being praised as an example of effective governance.
Cheema, in his post, commended the chief minister for the swift intervention, saying, “This is governance. The CM has acted fast, and the work has started.”