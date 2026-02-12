SC orders medical access, phone call facility for incarcerated Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued an order granting PTI founder Imran Khan access to eye specialists and the ability to communicate with his children via phone.

The ruling came during the hearing of a health-related case involving Khan, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Barrister Salman Safdar appeared in court.

The two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, reviewed a report presented during the hearing.

According to the report, Khan expressed satisfaction with security measures and food provisions in jail but described the medical facilities as inadequate. He requested access to specialized eye care.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Afridi emphasized that all prisoners, including Khan, should receive equal medical care. He stressed that Khan should not receive preferential treatment over other detainees, and the principle of equal treatment should apply to all inmates.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan assured the court that the government would facilitate Khan’s access to eye specialists. Additionally, the chief justice noted that Khan should be allowed to contact his children, considering he is currently in state custody.

The court directed that Khan be provided with the necessary medical care and phone facilities to communicate with his children. A team of eye specialists will be assigned to conduct an examination, and both measures are to be implemented by February 16.

Regarding a request from the Friend of the Court, Salman Safdar, to allow Khan to meet eye specialists in the presence of a family member, the Chief Justice clarified that such a request could not be granted.

However, the court approved the access to specialists and phone calls with children but rejected the request for family presence during medical consultations.

The court also addressed the issue of books for Khan, stating that they could be provided only if allowed by medical authorities due to his eye condition.

In response to concerns about health care, Chief Justice Afridi reiterated that providing adequate medical care is the state’s responsibility, and if prisoners are dissatisfied, the state must take corrective action.

Both actions, regarding the eye specialists and phone calls, are to be implemented before February 16, according to the court’s orders.