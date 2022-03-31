Two students suspended for arranging LGBT-themed party at IBA Karachi

KARACHI – The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has suspended two students after a clip of a gay and lesbian-themed party at the varsity premises went viral.

Reports in local media said the action comes after the student conduct committee of IBA concluded its inquiry.

One student has been suspended for an academic year while the other was barred from entering the institution days after student bodies and activists come forward against the event seen as promoting vulgarity in the country's top business school.

A press release issued by IBA cited “On the directives of the executive director, the matter related to a video reported in the press and social media has been investigated by IBA student conduct committee.”

It further added that the institution strongly condemns any such activity which opposes norms, ethics, rules, and regulations and will take appropriate action whenever the code of conduct is breached.

The development comes after several student bodies including Islami Jamiat-e-Tulba, Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Peoples Students Association (PSF), and other protested in front of the noted institution over an objectionable event that remained in limelight and was trending on social sites.

In the clip, some students can be seen shaking their legs to songs that are believed to be queer-friendly. The students also donned objectionable dresses while they filmed themselves taking drugs.