Twitter abuzz with reports of 'gay dance party' at IBA Karachi

11:06 AM | 28 Mar, 2022
Twitter abuzz with reports of 'gay dance party' at IBA Karachi
Source: A screegrab from Twitter video
KARACHI – Social media is abuzz with reports that a dance party involving gay and lesbian community was held at the Institute of Business Administration, a leading educational place in the port city. 

A slew of objectionable videos and photos from the alleged event, which are not independently verified, have sparked outrage on Twitter, with people slamming the administration of the institution. 

A report said that several IBA teachers and alumni have sent the objectionable videos to the administrations via email, demanding stern action against people involved in what they described as “shameful act”.

They termed the gay dance party against the social values of the country. 

Express News in its report said that the event went unchecked inside the prestigious institutions despite the presence of the security officials. It added that officials are avoiding replying when they were contacted about the issue. 

It added that people have been complaining the IBA administrations about the dressing of the students and vulgar activities on the premises of the institutions but no action was taken to curb them.

Here are social media reactions;

