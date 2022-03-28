Twitter abuzz with reports of 'gay dance party' at IBA Karachi
KARACHI – Social media is abuzz with reports that a dance party involving gay and lesbian community was held at the Institute of Business Administration, a leading educational place in the port city.
A slew of objectionable videos and photos from the alleged event, which are not independently verified, have sparked outrage on Twitter, with people slamming the administration of the institution.
A report said that several IBA teachers and alumni have sent the objectionable videos to the administrations via email, demanding stern action against people involved in what they described as “shameful act”.
ایکسپریس نیوز صحافی فیصل حسین: "یہ تھائی لینڈ کے کسی نائٹ کلب کی ویڈیو ہے اور نہ ہی ہالینڈ کا کوئی ہم جنس پرست کلب ہے۔— حارث محمود ستّی (اسلام پرست) (@XEIC4nnAm5syqxE) March 27, 2022
بلکہ کراچی کا سب سے بڑے تعلیمی ادارے آئی بی اے کے طلبہ کے ایک فنکشن کی ویڈیو ہے جو آئی بی اے کیمپس میں ہوا
بعض اساتذہ نے اعتراض بھی کیا اور انتظامیہ کو میل pic.twitter.com/YqwTMOh3a1
They termed the gay dance party against the social values of the country.
Express News in its report said that the event went unchecked inside the prestigious institutions despite the presence of the security officials. It added that officials are avoiding replying when they were contacted about the issue.
It added that people have been complaining the IBA administrations about the dressing of the students and vulgar activities on the premises of the institutions but no action was taken to curb them.
Here are social media reactions;
ہمارے تعلیمی ادارے کم اور فحاشی کے اڈے زیادہ لگتے ہیں اسی گندگی کی وجہ سے پاکستانی اپنی بہن بیٹیوں کو یونیورسٹی اور کالجوں میں پڑھنے نہیں دیتے۔— Saad Khan (@saadjudoon) March 27, 2022
انتظامیہ ان ہم جنس پرستوں کےخلاف ایکشن لے کر ملک و ملت کی بیٹیوں کو آگے بڑھنے کا حوصلہ دے سکتی ہے اگر کرنا چاہے تو!#Karachi #Ibakarachi pic.twitter.com/bFJVzOahmf
مین کمپس IBA کراچی میں ہونے والے ہم جنس پرستی اور اسلامی ومعاشرتی اقدار کے منافی منعقدہ کنسرٹ کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کرتے ہیں اور IBA انتظامیہ سے فوری ایکشن لینے کا مطالبہ کرتے ہیں— Sardar Muhammad Sohail (@SardarMsohail) March 28, 2022
مسلم اسٹوڈنٹس فیڈریشن ن کراچی #IBA @ibakarachi
IBA Turned Night Club Party On Hai— Fahmidah Yousfi (@fahmidahyousfi) March 28, 2022
This kind of sexually deviant behavior is unacceptable in any educational institute@ibakarachi https://t.co/hUagXYuy8c
Ban #Ibakarachi— احسان. (@Ahsaan_wajid) March 27, 2022
THIS FILTH NEEDS TO BE STOPPED AT ALL COST. https://t.co/CGM5Z47NmE
@MuradAliShahPPP @SindhCMHouse @ibakarachi @NaeemRehmanEngr What is going on in IBA? They are breaking religious,moral and country's law and no one is noticing it.— Saad Khan (@saadjudoon) March 27, 2022
Please save Pakistani future generation and held accountable to these institutions.https://t.co/hUGAflsUJd
