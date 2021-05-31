‘Cash for Trash’ – First reverse vending machine installed in Islamabad to tackle plastic waste

ISLAMABAD – In a step towards smart waste management, Prime Minister’s aide on Climate Change Malik Amin Saturday unveiled the first reverse vending machine (RVM) for plastic waste in the federal capital.

The RVM machine accepts used beverage containers and returns money or coupon to the users. It facilitates people to recycle on the go. Plastic bottles of any brand can be used in the machine.

Touch screens have been mounted on the machines while consumers need to press the start button on and the RVM will open up a slot to receive the trash. Once deposited, it then compresses the PET so that it is ready for the next steps of recycling. The RVM machine will give a voucher of Rs100 that can be used at a private fast-food company.

Inaugurated the first reverse vending machine in #Islamabad - thx to @pepsi the machine gives #Cash4Trash as used #plastic bottles can be deposited to get @kfc coupons https://t.co/CZNtPK1Q1R pic.twitter.com/n1pRBlffCk — Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) May 29, 2021

On-the-go recycling of plastic bottles is part of the incumbent government’s strategy to take meaningful steps against plastic waste.

SAPM inaugurates the very first reverse vending machine for plastic bottles in Pakistan. Talking to media, he said that technology can truly boost the agenda of dealing with plastic waste as a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean Green Pakistan programme. pic.twitter.com/bXmKGg0FP6 — Ministry of Climate Change, Govt of Pakistan (@ClimateChangePK) May 29, 2021

Prime Minister’s aide Aslam while speaking at the inauguration said ‘All of us will have to work together to truly address the plastic issue. The RVM machine is a way of making that connection with the public and encouraging them to recycle’.

PM Imran reiterates commitment to address climate ... 01:47 PM | 27 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated commitment to address climate change by highlighting ...

Aslam added that these machines would be installed across Pakistan to reduce plastic pollution that is impacting the climate. We will first monitor the working of the machine installed at Jinnah Super Market and then we will finalize our plan for the extension.