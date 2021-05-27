PM Imran reiterates commitment to address climate change risks (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated commitment to address climate change by highlighting the goals set by the incumbent government to save future generations.

The premier attended a ceremony in connection with the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme in Haripur district today. Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed Khan on the achievements of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also planted a tree. The officials also briefed him on the “Nature Capital of Pakistan” of the United Nations Environment Programme.

PM while addressing the ceremony announced that Pakistan will host the ‘World Environment Day’ on June 05 and showcase the steps it has taken to deal with the serious issue.

Khan restated the steps taken by Pakistan to cope with the challenge of global warming. Our country is unfortunately amongst the most vulnerable list affected by climate change. Adding that the melting of glaciers at a rapid pace poses a serious challenge to the South Asian country.

Our government has embarked upon key projects including Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, national parks’ establishment and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to combat climate changes, PM said.

He also highlighted the employment stemmed from the launch of new projects and also a contribution to the promotion of tourism.