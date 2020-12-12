‘Ten billion trees, nature-based solutions’: Pakistan PM shares plan to mitigate climate crisis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan sharing the measures being taken by Pakistan to mitigate affects of climate change said that country will plant ten billion trees in next three years besides moving towards nature-based solutions.

He was virtually addressing the Climate Ambition Summit, co-hosted by the UK, France, and the United Nations.

The premier highlighted that Pakistan’s participation in global greenhouse gas emissions was less than one percent but sadly, it is fifth vulnerable country to climate change.

Informing world about Pakistan’s efforts for clean climate, he said: “We have increased the number of parks, protected areas from 30 to 45”.

He said that Pakistan has decided to not have any more coal-based power plants, adding that country has shut down two such plants, which were producing 2,600 megawatts electricity.

He said that Pakistan will either produce gas or oil from coal to use it for generating electricity.

Sharing his goals, he said that Pakistan would be producing 60 percent clean energy by 2030 while 30 percent vehicles would be shifted on electricity.

He assured that Pakistan will do its best to help mitigate effects of climate change.

The Climate Ambition Summit provides an opportunity for countries to set an agenda for next year.