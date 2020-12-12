‘Ertuğrul’ leaves Pakistan for Turkey after first visit comes to end
LAHORE – Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House Punjab during his first visit to Pakistan.
During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the acting skills of the Diriliş:Ertuğrul star.
Honoured to meet with @UsmanAKBuzdar #Pakistan #ErtugrulGhazi pic.twitter.com/lTpMCItfHa— Engin Altan Düzyatan (Ertugrul) (@ertugrulghazi__) December 12, 2020
Engin Altan also visited the Badshahi Mosque and the shrine of Allama Muhammad Iqbal yesterday.
The 41-year-old was in Lahore as part of his tour during which he signed a couple of agreements with Pakistani companies.
He also held a press conference where he answered questions from journalists.
The Turkish actor expressed his desire to work in Pakistani dramas and thanked Pakistani fans and the prime minister for admiring the historical series in which he played the lead role.
'Ertugrul' willing to work in Pakistani dramas 03:06 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan also known as Ertugrul, who arrived in Pakistan on a short trip, has ...
He departed for Turkey after his short visit came to an end today.
Before leaving Pakistan, Engin shared a letter from his Pakistani fan with a caption that read, “Thank you Pakistan, see you Next time…”
The actor concluded his post by sharing the national flags of Pakistan and Turkey.
