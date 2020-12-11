'Ertugrul' willing to work in Pakistani dramas
LAHORE – Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan also known as Ertugrul, who arrived in Pakistan on a short trip, has said that he is happy to work in Pakistani dramas if he gets a good story.
While speaking to a press conference in Lahore on Friday (today), Engin Altan reveals that he has signed some new projects in Pakistan, among which, a textile company has signed him as a brand ambassador.
The 41-year-old Turkish film actor said it was an honour for him that Prime Minister Imran Khan praised and recommended the drama series he worked in.
“It was big drama series based on Islamic story,” he added.
Engin appraised the Pakistani people for loving the Turkish series; furthermore, he said he is a huge fan of Pakistan's serene beauty.
According to him, Pakistani people are very sweet and the food is awesome, admitting in Urdu and without any hesitation, he said ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’.
Lahore Lahore aye pic.twitter.com/yB7qMsYXjd— Mian Adeel (@yradiii) December 11, 2020
