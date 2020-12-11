Pakistan's remittances cross US$2 billion for sixth consecutive month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced ‘good news’ for Pakistan’s economy as the remittances stayed above two billion USD for the sixth consecutive month.

More good news for Pakistan's economy as workers’ remittances continued to grow in November - remaining above US$2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month. Acc to SBP they rose to US$2.34 billion, up 2.4% over the previous month & 28.4% over November 2019. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 11, 2020

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the premier said, remittances rose to US$2.34 billion, which was 2.4 percent increase as compared to the previous month and 28.4 percent over November last year.

Also, the country’s forex reserves have increased to $20.402 billion as of December 4 from $18.886 billion at the end of June 2020. Remittances from Pakistani workers abroad rose 26.5 percent to $9.431 billion in the four months of the current fiscal year.