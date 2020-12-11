Pakistan's remittances cross US$2 billion for sixth consecutive month
04:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced ‘good news’ for Pakistan’s economy as the remittances stayed above two billion USD for the sixth consecutive month.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the premier said, remittances rose to US$2.34 billion, which was 2.4 percent increase as compared to the previous month and 28.4 percent over November last year.

Also, the country’s forex reserves have increased to $20.402 billion as of December 4 from $18.886 billion at the end of June 2020. Remittances from Pakistani workers abroad rose 26.5 percent to $9.431 billion in the four months of the current fiscal year.

