Pakistan's remittances cross US$2 billion for sixth consecutive month
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced ‘good news’ for Pakistan’s economy as the remittances stayed above two billion USD for the sixth consecutive month.
More good news for Pakistan's economy as workers’ remittances continued to grow in November - remaining above US$2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month. Acc to SBP they rose to US$2.34 billion, up 2.4% over the previous month & 28.4% over November 2019.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 11, 2020
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the premier said, remittances rose to US$2.34 billion, which was 2.4 percent increase as compared to the previous month and 28.4 percent over November last year.
Also, the country’s forex reserves have increased to $20.402 billion as of December 4 from $18.886 billion at the end of June 2020. Remittances from Pakistani workers abroad rose 26.5 percent to $9.431 billion in the four months of the current fiscal year.
- Pakistan urges UN to probe EU DisinfoLab report on Indian propaganda ...05:28 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan's remittances cross US$2 billion for sixth consecutive month04:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Sheikh Rasheed given Interior; Azam Swati made Railways minister02:25 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 infection01:30 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Nadia Khan reportedly engaged for the third time10:47 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection05:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020