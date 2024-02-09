Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

Millions of Pakistanis voted on Feb 8 to elect a new government while Balochistan, the country's sparsely populated region, witnessed deadly events during polling day.

Over 5 million voters exercised their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for provincial legislatures.

The voting concluded in Balochistan's constituencies on Thursday, and unofficial results continue to pour in.

Following are the unofficial results of Balochistan Assembly constituencies.

Balochistan Assembly Results

PB-1 Sherani-Cum-Zhob

To Be Announced

PB-3 Killa Saifullah

Independent Moulana Noorullah is ahead with 5818 votes

JUI-F’s Moulana Abdul Wasey runnerup with 4023 votes

PB-4 Musakhel/Barkhan

Sardar Abdul Rehman Kathraan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 15,379 votes

ANP's Abdul Kareem got 12875 votes

PB-5 Loralai

PML-N's Muhammad Khan's secures 1538 votes

JUI-F's Molvi Faizullah gets 979 votes

PB-6 Duki

JUI-F's at top with 1817 votes

Independent candidate Sardar Azam Tareen runnerup with 1003 votes

PB-7 Ziarat cum Harnai

Abdur Raheem bags 4247 votes

JUI-F’s Khalilur Rehman 3230 votes

PB-8 Sibi

Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki of PPP won seat with big margin. Domki got 27,126 votes

Independent candidate Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Maree received 18263 votes

PB-9 Kohlu

Mir Naseeb Ullah Khan Muree of PPP won by 2517 votes. He claimed 5842 votes while independent candidate Ghazain Khan Muree got 3325 votes for the second position.

PB-10 Dera Bugti

PPP's Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti won the seat by 25,574 votes. He received 41,756 while Guaram Bugti secured 19182 votes for second position.

PB-11 Jhal Magsi

Tariq Magsi of BAP party at top with 5691 votes

BNP’s Mir Murtaza Abbas got 663 votes

PB-12 Kachhi

To Be Announced

PB-13 Nasirabad-I

To Be Announced

PB-14 Nasirabad-II

To Be Announced

PB-15 Suhbatpur

Saleem Ahmed of Nawaz League won polls with 24,936 votes

PPP's Muhammad Dooran remains runner up with 15,405 votes

PB-16 Jafarabad

Jamaat Islami candidate Abdul Majeed bags 19,189 votes

PML-N Rahat Jamali got 14,231 votes

Independent candidate Umar Jamali secures 9339 votes

PB-17 Usta Muhammad

PPP’s Faisal Khan Jamali leading with 11837 votes

BAP's Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali with 6,618 votes

PB-18 Khuzdar-I

To Be Announced

PB-19 Khuzdar-II

Mir Younis Aziz of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) won seat with 22,396 runs

NP's candidate Sardar Aslam Bazenjo runner-up with 17157 votes.

PB-20 Khuzdar-III

To Be Announced

PB-21 Hub

To Be Announced

PB-22 Lasbela

To Be Announced

PB-23 Awaran

To Be Announced

PB-24 Gwadar

Haq Do Tehreek's Hidayatur Rehman at top with 2272 votes

Hamal Kalmiti secures 1640 votes

PB-25 Kech-I

To Be Announced

PB-26 Kech-II

To Be Announced

PB-27 Kech-III

Independent candidate Barkat Ali winner with 5704 votes

JUI candidate got 10520 votes.

PB-28 Kech-IV

To Be Announced

PB-29 Panjgur-I

To Be Announced

PB-30 Panjgur-II

NP's Rehmat Saleh Baloch secures 9823 votes.

Balochistan National Party Awami's candidate Shakeel Ahmed runnerup 8129 votes

PB-31 Washuk

JUI-F's Nawab Aslam Raisani ahead with 196 votes

PPP's Sardar Noor Ahmad Mangalzai with 167 votes

PB-32 Chagai

To Be Announced

PB-33 Kharan

PML-N candidate Shoaib Nushairwani won the seat with 11,203 votes

BNP's Sana Baloch got 9,102.

PB-34 Nushki

JUI-F Ghulam Dastgir Badini bags 16671 votes

BPN Babu Rahim Mengal got 15014 votes

PB-35 Surab

To Be Announced

PB-36 Kalat

To Be Announced

PB-37 Mastung

Nawab Aslam Raisani of JUI-F winner with 13668 votes

PPP's Noor Ahmed Bangalzai runnerup with 11593 votes

PB-38 Quetta-I

To Be Announced

PB-39 Quetta-II

To Be Announced

PB-40 Quetta-III

Abdul Khaliq Hazara of Hazara Democratic Party's (HDP) bagged polls with 7,200 votes

Independent candidate Imran Hussain got 2,634.

PB-41 Quetta-IV

To Be Announced

PB-42 Quetta-V

To Be Announced

PB-43 Quetta-VI

To Be Announced

PB-44 Quetta-VII

To Be Announced

PB-45 Quetta-VIII

JUI-F's Mir Usman Pirkani won the seat with 4,800 votes.

PB-46 Quetta-IX

To Be Announced

PB-47 Pishin-I

To Be Announced

PB-48 Pishin-II

Amjad Tareen of PK- Map ahead with 523 votes

JUI-F's candidate got 312 votes.

PB-49 Pishin-II

To Be Announced

PB-50 Killa Abdullah

To Be Announced

PB-51 Chaman

Asghar Khan of Awami National Party is leading with 5147 votes

independent Abdul Khaliq secures 4676 votes

