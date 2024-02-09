Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General ElectionsBalochistan Assembly 2024

Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

Unofficial results

Web Desk
10:44 AM | 9 Feb, 2024
Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

Millions of Pakistanis voted on Feb 8 to elect a new government while Balochistan, the country's sparsely populated region, witnessed deadly events during polling day.

Over 5 million voters exercised their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for provincial legislatures.

The voting concluded in Balochistan's constituencies on Thursday, and unofficial results continue to pour in.

Following are the unofficial results of Balochistan Assembly constituencies.

Balochistan Assembly Results

PB-1 Sherani-Cum-Zhob

To Be Announced

PB-3 Killa Saifullah

Independent Moulana Noorullah is ahead with 5818 votes 

JUI-F’s Moulana Abdul Wasey runnerup with 4023 votes

PB-4 Musakhel/Barkhan

Sardar Abdul Rehman Kathraan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 15,379 votes

ANP's Abdul Kareem got 12875 votes  

PB-5 Loralai

PML-N's Muhammad Khan's secures 1538 votes

JUI-F's Molvi Faizullah gets 979 votes

PB-6 Duki

JUI-F's at top with 1817 votes 

Independent candidate Sardar Azam Tareen runnerup with 1003 votes

PB-7 Ziarat cum Harnai

Abdur Raheem bags 4247 votes

JUI-F’s Khalilur Rehman 3230 votes

PB-8 Sibi

Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki of PPP won seat with big margin. Domki got 27,126 votes

Independent candidate  Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Maree received 18263 votes 

PB-9 Kohlu

Mir Naseeb Ullah Khan Muree of PPP won by 2517 votes. He claimed 5842 votes while independent candidate Ghazain Khan Muree got 3325 votes for the second position. 

PB-10 Dera Bugti

PPP's Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti won the seat by 25,574 votes. He received 41,756 while Guaram Bugti  secured 19182 votes for second position.

PB-11 Jhal Magsi

Tariq Magsi of BAP party at top with 5691 votes

BNP’s Mir Murtaza Abbas got 663 votes

PB-12 Kachhi 

To Be Announced

PB-13 Nasirabad-I

To Be Announced

PB-14 Nasirabad-II

To Be Announced

PB-15 Suhbatpur

Saleem Ahmed of Nawaz League won polls with 24,936 votes

PPP's Muhammad Dooran remains runner up with 15,405 votes 

PB-16 Jafarabad

Jamaat Islami candidate Abdul Majeed bags 19,189 votes

PML-N Rahat Jamali got 14,231 votes

Independent candidate Umar Jamali secures 9339 votes

PB-17 Usta Muhammad

PPP’s Faisal Khan Jamali leading with 11837 votes

BAP's Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali with 6,618 votes

PB-18 Khuzdar-I

To Be Announced

PB-19 Khuzdar-II

Mir Younis Aziz of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) won seat with 22,396 runs

NP's candidate Sardar Aslam Bazenjo runner-up with 17157 votes. 

PB-20 Khuzdar-III

To Be Announced

PB-21 Hub

To Be Announced

PB-22 Lasbela

To Be Announced

PB-23 Awaran

To Be Announced

PB-24 Gwadar

Haq Do Tehreek's Hidayatur Rehman at top with 2272 votes

Hamal Kalmiti secures 1640 votes

PB-25 Kech-I

To Be Announced

PB-26 Kech-II

To Be Announced

PB-27 Kech-III

Independent candidate Barkat Ali winner with 5704 votes

JUI candidate got 10520 votes. 

PB-28 Kech-IV

To Be Announced

PB-29 Panjgur-I

To Be Announced

PB-30 Panjgur-II

NP's Rehmat Saleh Baloch secures 9823 votes.

Balochistan National Party Awami's candidate Shakeel Ahmed  runnerup 8129 votes 

PB-31 Washuk

JUI-F's Nawab Aslam Raisani ahead with 196 votes

PPP's Sardar Noor Ahmad Mangalzai with 167 votes

PB-32 Chagai

To Be Announced

PB-33 Kharan

PML-N candidate Shoaib Nushairwani won the seat with 11,203 votes

BNP's Sana Baloch got 9,102.

PB-34 Nushki

JUI-F Ghulam Dastgir Badini bags 16671 votes

BPN Babu Rahim Mengal got 15014 votes 

PB-35 Surab

To Be Announced

PB-36 Kalat

To Be Announced

PB-37 Mastung

Nawab Aslam Raisani of JUI-F  winner with 13668 votes

PPP's Noor Ahmed Bangalzai runnerup with 11593 votes 

PB-38 Quetta-I

To Be Announced

PB-39 Quetta-II

To Be Announced

PB-40 Quetta-III

Abdul Khaliq Hazara of Hazara Democratic Party's (HDP) bagged polls with 7,200 votes

Independent candidate Imran  Hussain got 2,634.

PB-41 Quetta-IV

To Be Announced

PB-42 Quetta-V

To Be Announced

 PB-43 Quetta-VI

To Be Announced

PB-44 Quetta-VII

To Be Announced

PB-45 Quetta-VIII

 JUI-F's Mir Usman Pirkani won the seat with 4,800 votes.

PB-46 Quetta-IX

To Be Announced

PB-47 Pishin-I

To Be Announced

PB-48 Pishin-II

Amjad Tareen of PK- Map ahead with 523 votes

JUI-F's candidate got 312 votes.

 PB-49 Pishin-II

To Be Announced

PB-50 Killa Abdullah

To Be Announced

PB-51 Chaman

Asghar Khan of Awami National Party is leading with 5147 votes

independent Abdul Khaliq secures 4676 votes

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/national-assembly-2024

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:24 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-122 Latest Elections Results 2024: Latif Khosa beats Khawaja Saad ...

10:56 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange bleeds over 2000 points amid uncertainty over ...

10:44 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

10:24 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Independents in driving seat as ECP starts announcing ...

10:07 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan Results 2024: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur beats ...

10:03 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-118 Lahore Election Results 2024 - Hamza Shehbaz vs Aliya Hamza ...

Most viewed

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

05:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Check Pakistan Election Results 2024 online

08:21 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-71 Sialkot Election Results 2024: Khawaja Asif vs Rehana Dar

05:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

When will internet, mobile services be restored in Pakistan?

08:44 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-122 Election Results 2024: Khawaja Saad Rafique vs Latif Khosa

10:24 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-130 Lahore Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif vs Yasmin Rashid

Advertisement

Latest

11:24 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-122 Latest Elections Results 2024: Latif Khosa beats Khawaja Saad Rafique

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.65
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.68 751.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.35 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:05 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: