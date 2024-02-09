Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

Unofficial results
Millions of Pakistanis voted on Feb 8 to elect a new government while Balochistan, the country's sparsely populated region, witnessed deadly events during polling day.
Over 5 million voters exercised their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for provincial legislatures.
The voting concluded in Balochistan's constituencies on Thursday, and unofficial results continue to pour in.
Following are the unofficial results of Balochistan Assembly constituencies.
PB-1 Sherani-Cum-Zhob
To Be Announced
Independent Moulana Noorullah is ahead with 5818 votes
JUI-F’s Moulana Abdul Wasey runnerup with 4023 votes
Sardar Abdul Rehman Kathraan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 15,379 votes
ANP's Abdul Kareem got 12875 votes
PML-N's Muhammad Khan's secures 1538 votes
JUI-F's Molvi Faizullah gets 979 votes
JUI-F's at top with 1817 votes
Independent candidate Sardar Azam Tareen runnerup with 1003 votes
Abdur Raheem bags 4247 votes
JUI-F’s Khalilur Rehman 3230 votes
Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki of PPP won seat with big margin. Domki got 27,126 votes
Independent candidate Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Maree received 18263 votes
Mir Naseeb Ullah Khan Muree of PPP won by 2517 votes. He claimed 5842 votes while independent candidate Ghazain Khan Muree got 3325 votes for the second position.
PPP's Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti won the seat by 25,574 votes. He received 41,756 while Guaram Bugti secured 19182 votes for second position.
Tariq Magsi of BAP party at top with 5691 votes
BNP’s Mir Murtaza Abbas got 663 votes
PB-12 Kachhi
To Be Announced
PB-13 Nasirabad-I
To Be Announced
PB-14 Nasirabad-II
To Be Announced
Saleem Ahmed of Nawaz League won polls with 24,936 votes
PPP's Muhammad Dooran remains runner up with 15,405 votes
Jamaat Islami candidate Abdul Majeed bags 19,189 votes
PML-N Rahat Jamali got 14,231 votes
Independent candidate Umar Jamali secures 9339 votes
PPP’s Faisal Khan Jamali leading with 11837 votes
BAP's Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali with 6,618 votes
To Be Announced
Mir Younis Aziz of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) won seat with 22,396 runs
NP's candidate Sardar Aslam Bazenjo runner-up with 17157 votes.
To Be Announced
To Be Announced
PB-22 Lasbela
To Be Announced
PB-23 Awaran
To Be Announced
Haq Do Tehreek's Hidayatur Rehman at top with 2272 votes
Hamal Kalmiti secures 1640 votes
PB-25 Kech-I
To Be Announced
PB-26 Kech-II
To Be Announced
Independent candidate Barkat Ali winner with 5704 votes
JUI candidate got 10520 votes.
PB-28 Kech-IV
To Be Announced
PB-29 Panjgur-I
To Be Announced
NP's Rehmat Saleh Baloch secures 9823 votes.
Balochistan National Party Awami's candidate Shakeel Ahmed runnerup 8129 votes
JUI-F's Nawab Aslam Raisani ahead with 196 votes
PPP's Sardar Noor Ahmad Mangalzai with 167 votes
PB-32 Chagai
To Be Announced
PML-N candidate Shoaib Nushairwani won the seat with 11,203 votes
BNP's Sana Baloch got 9,102.
JUI-F Ghulam Dastgir Badini bags 16671 votes
BPN Babu Rahim Mengal got 15014 votes
To Be Announced
PB-36 Kalat
To Be Announced
Nawab Aslam Raisani of JUI-F winner with 13668 votes
PPP's Noor Ahmed Bangalzai runnerup with 11593 votes
PB-38 Quetta-I
To Be Announced
PB-39 Quetta-II
To Be Announced
Abdul Khaliq Hazara of Hazara Democratic Party's (HDP) bagged polls with 7,200 votes
Independent candidate Imran Hussain got 2,634.
PB-41 Quetta-IV
To Be Announced
PB-42 Quetta-V
To Be Announced
PB-43 Quetta-VI
To Be Announced
PB-44 Quetta-VII
To Be Announced
JUI-F's Mir Usman Pirkani won the seat with 4,800 votes.
PB-46 Quetta-IX
To Be Announced
PB-47 Pishin-I
To Be Announced
Amjad Tareen of PK- Map ahead with 523 votes
JUI-F's candidate got 312 votes.
PB-49 Pishin-II
To Be Announced
PB-50 Killa Abdullah
To Be Announced
Asghar Khan of Awami National Party is leading with 5147 votes
independent Abdul Khaliq secures 4676 votes
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
