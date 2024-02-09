NA-122 Latest Elections Results 2024: Latif Khosa beats Khawaja Saad Rafique

LAHORE – In a significant setback, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique faced defeat in his strong-hold constituency NA-122 Lahore in elections 2024, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.
PTI-backed Sardar Latif Khosa secured 117,109 votes to win the elections, while Rafique could get 77,709.
Voting for 297 Punjab Assembly seats was held on Thursday, with results from the different constituencies continuing to pour in.
The province's total population is 127,688,922, and the number of registered voters is 73,207,896 – 39,122,082 men and 34,085,814 women.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
