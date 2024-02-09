NA-122 Latest Elections Results 2024: Latif Khosa beats Khawaja Saad Rafique

LAHORE – In a significant setback, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique faced defeat in his strong-hold constituency NA-122 Lahore in elections 2024, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

PTI-backed Sardar Latif Khosa secured 117,109 votes to win the elections, while Rafique could get 77,709.

Voting for 297 Punjab Assembly seats was held on Thursday, with results from the different constituencies continuing to pour in.

NA-122 Election Full Results

The province's total population is 127,688,922, and the number of registered voters is 73,207,896 – 39,122,082 men and 34,085,814 women.