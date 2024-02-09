NA-149, NA-155 Latest Results 2024: Jahangir Tareen faces defeat in both constituencies

MULTAN – Jahangir Tareen, the patron-in-chief of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), suffered defeat in both constituencies, NA-155 and NA-149, during the 2024 general elections.
According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar defeated him in NA-149 by securing 143,613 votes, while Tareen got 50,166.
In NA-155, PML-N candidate Saddique Khan Baloch clinched victory against the IPP bigwig. The PML-N candidate bagged 117,671 votes, while the business tycoon could secure only 71,128 votes.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
