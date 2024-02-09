NA-149, NA-155 Latest Results 2024: Jahangir Tareen faces defeat in both constituencies

MULTAN – Jahangir Tareen, the patron-in-chief of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), suffered defeat in both constituencies, NA-155 and NA-149, during the 2024 general elections.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar defeated him in NA-149 by securing 143,613 votes, while Tareen got 50,166.

In NA-155, PML-N candidate Saddique Khan Baloch clinched victory against the IPP bigwig. The PML-N candidate bagged 117,671 votes, while the business tycoon could secure only 71,128 votes.