Election Commission to allot electoral symbols today as polls next phase begins

ISLAMABAD – With less than a month in Pakistan's 12th general elections, Election Commission will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today on Saturday.A

Reports in local media said a list of 145 symbols will be allocated to political candidates.

The polls body also permitted two political parties to run in the upcoming elections and delisted 13 political parties for neglecting to organize intra-party elections including Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf.

As per the schedule issued by ECP, the polling for general elections will be held on February 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, a crucial Supreme Court hearing is underway whether Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will play its electoral innings with or without a bat.