Elections 2024: ECP rejects PTI’s claims against level playing field

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reportedly dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s assertions about an unequal playing field for the 2024 general election.

Sources indicated that more than 76 percent of PTI candidates’ nomination papers have received approval from the ECP. A detailed report regarding the alleged disparity in the level playing field has been submitted by the commission to the Supreme Court registrar.

Previously, the Supreme Court had issued notifications to Punjab’s Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, chief secretary, and AG Punjab based on a PTI petition that sought contempt of court proceedings against the ECP for purportedly neglecting the party’s concerns about a fair playing field before the imminent polls.

In December, the SC directed the ECP to address PTI’s grievances concerning a balanced playing field for the 2024 general elections.

In compliance with the SC’s directives, the ECP took notice of PTI’s reservations about the lack of fairness in the lead-up to the upcoming elections slated for February 8, 2024.

The electoral body dispatched correspondences to provincial election commissioners, chief secretaries, and inspector-generals (IGs), instructing them to rectify PTI’s complaints regarding candidate treatment and impediments in filing nomination papers.

Before today’s hearing, PTI submitted supplementary evidence to the apex court, alleging an absence of a fair playing field. The documents disclosed that 668 PTI candidates had their nomination papers rejected by ECP-appointed returning officers.