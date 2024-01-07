At least four people including security personnel, woman martyred in Kurram attack

PESHAWAR – Lethality continues to intensify as Pakistan is reeling from fresh wave of terrorism and at least four people including woman and security personnel were martyred lately in country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

Local cops told media that four people lost their lives while three others suffered injuries in firing on passenger coach and a vehicle near Kurram district on Sunday.

Kurram DPO said vehicles travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar, but sprayed by bullets from automated weapons. The senior police official said two security personnel were also among the those who died in the attack.

Security forces and rescuers moved the dead bodies and injured to local hospital where wounded were currently receiving treatment.

It was reported that tribal elders of Turi Bangash called for an emergency meeting to chalk strategy against the uptick in deadly attacks.

In December 2023, at least nine people were killed and 25 injured in a terror attack on a passenger bus in Chilas.