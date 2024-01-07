ECP secretary Omar Hamid steps down ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD – Omar Hamid has resigned as secretary Election Commission of Pakistan due to health issues, and the unexpected development raised several questions.

Reports in local media said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan has not yet accepted the resignation of Omar Hamid.

Omar Hamid, the senior official of country's top polls body has more than 30 years of experience, was recently hospitalised but is now receiving treatment at his residence.

The man is known for his vast expertise about the state affairs, policies, and procedures of the Government. He has top-level experience in formulating policies, developing strategies, and designing and re-engineering government departments.

As several politcal parties raised questions at ECP's modus operandi, the commission dismissed claims made by Imran Khan's party about level playing field for the upcoming general election in 2024.