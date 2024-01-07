Pakistan set to start offering iPhones to freelancers through easy installment plans

ISLAMABAD – In an exciting development for Pakistani freelancers, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, with the coordination of telecom operators, is set to roll out an easy installment plan that will help people to get mobile paying in easy payments.

Freelancers and content creators, who were earlier forced to pay a big chunk of additional money on installment options, will now be able to get the phones with the support of government.

The government's move aimed at requests made by content creators.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will block phones if payments are missed, minister warns as government is looking to get full payments without any haphazard encounters.

The motive also offers encourage responsible spending and make sure more people can get cell phones. Telecom companies will play a crucial role in giving phones directly to customers through these plans, especially helping those with lower incomes enjoy the benefits of mobile internet.

Meanwhile, IT minister Umar Saif also shared another breakthrough about 5G technology, which according to him will bring super-fast internet.