Social media 'down across Pakistan' again ahead of PTI's telethon

Pakistanis are again witnessing widespread disruption in social media platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube ahead of virtual fundraiser announced by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.
The disruption, affecting the South Asian nation at large, occurred hours before virtual event organised by major political party, Netblocks reported Sunday.
The leading internet monitoring organization called it a nation-scale disruption while the telecom authority has not shared any development.
⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube; the incident comes as persecuted former PM Imran Khan's party, PTI, launches its election fundraising telethon pic.twitter.com/QIBGcxGty3— NetBlocks (@netblocks) January 7, 2024
Some social media users also reported disruption in PTCL internet.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement about social media disruption.
People also lambasted the authorities over the disruption, while rights activist said the move is affecting millions of subscribers and hundreds of thousands of businesses.
Others also condemned the undermining of citizens right to access to information and freedom of association.
