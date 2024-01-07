Search

WATCH — Sana Fakhar struts in body-hugging maxi dress, swoons netizens with catwalk

Noor Fatima
06:53 PM | 7 Jan, 2024
Sana Fakhar
Source: Sana Fakhar (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and model, Sana Nawaz (aka Sana Fakhar), has proven once again that she is a fashion connoisseur whose bold fashion statements and physique are to die for! 

The 44-year-old actress, who enjoys an illustrious career in both television and film industry, is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fashion and fitness. With back to back block busters in her bank, Nawaz has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after stars in the constellation of the entertainment industry. 

Having won multiple accolades and nominations, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress enjoys a whopping million followers on social media apps. With a loyal fandom, the Mujhe Bhi Khuda Ne Banaya Hai star has a knack for sharing tidbits from her personal and professional life, often leaving fans smitten with the star, and the gorgeous diva’s recent posts from her film Super Punjabi were no different than others!

With directions of Abu Aleeha, Super Punjabi boasts an ensemble cast of Mohsin Abbas Haider, Sahiba, Iftikhar Thakur, Saleem Albela, Sana Fakhar and more, the film was a visual treat for cinema-goers.

Taking to the picture sharing app, the Yateem actress shared a bunch of pictures in a light pink maxi dress which accentuated her hourglass figure. Balancing elegance and oomph factor, Nawaz proved that she is the ultimate queen of fashion and fitness. In another reel shared on Instagram, the actress strutted for the camera, swooning netizens with her cat walk. 

Nawaz’s glimpses divided social media users where one side complimented the diva for maintaining her physique and giving models a run for their money, while the other side criticized the Tu Mera Junoon star for her sartorial choices.

On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Azfar Jafri’s Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning. She previously starred in 36 Garh, Wrong No. 2, and performed in an item song in Tum Hi To Ho. Nawaz’s television serials career also saw the addition of Qayamat, Tehra Aangan, Teri Behisi, Teri Rah Mein, Tum Kahan Jaoge?, and Zakham under her belt.

Sana Fakhar reveals details about her divorce at Nida Yasir's show

