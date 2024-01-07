WATCH — Sana Fakhar struts in body-hugging maxi dress, swoons netizens with catwalk

Pakistani actress and model, Sana Nawaz (aka Sana Fakhar), has proven once again that she is a fashion connoisseur whose bold fashion statements and physique are to die for!
The 44-year-old actress, who enjoys an illustrious career in both television and film industry, is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fashion and fitness. With back to back block busters in her bank, Nawaz has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after stars in the constellation of the entertainment industry.
Having won multiple accolades and nominations, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress enjoys a whopping million followers on social media apps. With a loyal fandom, the Mujhe Bhi Khuda Ne Banaya Hai star has a knack for sharing tidbits from her personal and professional life, often leaving fans smitten with the star, and the gorgeous diva’s recent posts from her film Super Punjabi were no different than others!
With directions of Abu Aleeha, Super Punjabi boasts an ensemble cast of Mohsin Abbas Haider, Sahiba, Iftikhar Thakur, Saleem Albela, Sana Fakhar and more, the film was a visual treat for cinema-goers.
Taking to the picture sharing app, the Yateem actress shared a bunch of pictures in a light pink maxi dress which accentuated her hourglass figure. Balancing elegance and oomph factor, Nawaz proved that she is the ultimate queen of fashion and fitness. In another reel shared on Instagram, the actress strutted for the camera, swooning netizens with her cat walk.
Nawaz’s glimpses divided social media users where one side complimented the diva for maintaining her physique and giving models a run for their money, while the other side criticized the Tu Mera Junoon star for her sartorial choices.
On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Azfar Jafri’s Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning. She previously starred in 36 Garh, Wrong No. 2, and performed in an item song in Tum Hi To Ho. Nawaz’s television serials career also saw the addition of Qayamat, Tehra Aangan, Teri Behisi, Teri Rah Mein, Tum Kahan Jaoge?, and Zakham under her belt.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.390
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per line in the international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold reached at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached to Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,307, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,113 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.