Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to Karbala's martyrs on Ashura
Youm-e-Ashur was observed with due solemnity and sanctity all around the world. Pakistani celebrities also took to their social media platforms to pay tribute to the martrys of Karbala.
The day is of supreme significance owing to the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions to save Islam. The Muslim community commemorates the tragedy with processions and several other mourning rituals.
Pakistani celebrities also observed the day with utmost respect and dignity. Well-known actors including Nadia Hussain, Yumna Zaidi, Ahsan Khan, Aagha Ali, and others shared heartfelt video messages on Youm-e-Ashura.
The transmission was aired on Hum TV, and is observed every year in Muharram.
