Bill Cosby thanks fans, friends after release from prison in sexual assault case

The Cosby Show actor Bill Cosby has thanked his fans and friends for their support after the court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

The actor was released from prison on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexual assault.

Hours after Cosby reunited with his loved ones, he tweeted: “I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.

“Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

The tweet also carried a throwback picture of Cosby throwing fist in the air victoriously.

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021

The 83-year-old actor was earlier pictured arriving at his residence flanked by friends and flashing the peace sign at the photographers waiting for him. However, the gravity of his release was felt when protesters also gathered there with placards denouncing the court’s decision.

Cosby was sentenced to 10 years in prison on 2018 after he was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has now said that a non-prosecution deal his lawyers struck with a previous district attorney in 2005 should have shielded him from charges.

Cosby had been in prison in Philadelphia for two years after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. He had resisted sex offender programmes during his incarceration.

In case you missed the oral arguments from Dec 1st, 2020, concerning my appeal hearing with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania you can watch it here: https://t.co/rZnsgPnBCF — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) March 15, 2021

The case stems from a 2004 encounter with Andrea Constand at Cosby’s estate near Philadelphia after meeting at the University where the actor served on the board of trustees and made frequent visits to campus.

Cosby had been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, with allegations spanning from 1965 to 2008. He denied the allegations. However, Constand’s allegations were the only ones that resulted in criminal charges.