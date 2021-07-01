At least two FC troops injured in Quetta blast
Share
QUETTA - At least two soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) were injured in a blast on Quetta's Airport Road on Thursday.
The explosion occurred close to an FC vehicle, which caught fire completely after the explosion.
Once again Terrorism in Quetta.#QuettaBlast pic.twitter.com/uZCD2oXUR6— Shahid Bhatti🇵🇰 (@ShahidBhattiPTI) July 1, 2021
The injured persons have been shifted to hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area.
On June 25, five Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers martyred in an attack by terrorists in Sibi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi. During an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials.
The martyred soldiers were identified as havildar Zafar Ali Khan, a resident of Lakki Marvat, lance naik Hidayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marvat, lance naik Nasir Abbas, a resident of Bhakkar, lance naik Basheer Ahmed, a resident of Naseerabad and sepoy Noor Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marvat.
“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR statement read, adding that security forces were determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.
FC soldier martyred in IED blast near ... 10:15 AM | 28 Jun, 2021
QUETTA – A soldier of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom as militants attacked a water bowser in ...
- At least two FC troops injured in Quetta blast09:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Bill Cosby thanks fans, friends after release from prison in sexual ...09:35 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
-
- CAA slams foreign airlines for pinning blame of flights cancellation ...08:49 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Balochistan suspends 70 paramilitary troops for refusing COVID-19 ...08:14 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- HSY And Resham to rock the stage with killer dance moves06:47 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Famed TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away05:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy04:30 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021