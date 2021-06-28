FC soldier martyred in IED blast near Balochistan’s Hoshab
Web Desk
10:15 AM | 28 Jun, 2021
FC soldier martyred in IED blast near Balochistan’s Hoshab
Share

QUETTA – A soldier of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom as militants attacked a water bowser in Balochistan’s Hoshab district, the military media wing said Monday.

Reports citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sepoy Kifait Ullah of Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted a water bowser through a pressurized improvised explosive device (IED) on M-8 motorway near Hoshab in Balochistan.

It further stated that the security forces have launched an operation in the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack. ‘Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan’, it added.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, the statement further reads.

Pakistan Army captain among three soldiers ... 11:02 PM | 5 May, 2021

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan forces killed two terrorists in an operation conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North ...

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an IED explosion near a military check post in the Kaniguram area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district.

Five FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks 11:21 AM | 19 Feb, 2021

QUETTA – At least five Frontier Corps were martyred while two others injured in two different attacks in ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid death toll in ...
09:15 AM | 28 Jun, 2021
Pakistan approves second indigenous ventilator 
11:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
IAK, Berger Paints hold event on women ...
07:37 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Pakistan gears up for biggest ever tree ...
06:24 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to get millions of Covid vaccine doses ...
04:26 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Sindh announces opening of shrines, swimming ...
03:10 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan beats the heat in style 
06:01 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr