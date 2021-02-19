Five FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks

11:21 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
Five FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks
QUETTA – At least five Frontier Corps were martyred while two others injured in two different attacks in different areas of the Balochistan.

The first attack took place near the western bypass area of the provincial capital in which a remote-controlled bomb fixed to a bike martyred a soldier while other two others remain injured.

According to the police official, an improvised explosive device planted to a motorcycle parked at the roadside was detonated with a remote control.

Four of the Frontier Corps soldiers were martyred in the second attack by armed men on their check-post near Kahan area of Kohlu district.

The armed men opened fire on Zaman Khan check-post the other day which resulted in the martyrdom of four FC soldiers while another was injured.

