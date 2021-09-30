Three PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Marshal
ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has promoted three Pakistan Air Forces (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Marshal.
The promoted Air Officers include Air Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan, said an official statement.
Air Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he has commanded JF-17 Test & Evaluation Squadron, an Operational Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base.
He has also served as Commander Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Chief Project Director JF-17 at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).
Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Director General (Projects) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
He has also performed his duties as Air Attaché in Washington DC, USA. He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).
Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he has commanded an Engineering Wing and served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
COAS Bajwa visits PAF headquarters to discuss ... 08:47 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, ...
