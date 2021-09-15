COAS Bajwa visits PAF headquarters to discuss operational matters (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, where he was given detailed briefing on operational matters of the Pakistan Air Force.
During the meeting with Air Chief Marshal Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, matters of mutual professional interest were discussed.
The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by the PAF.
General Bajwa hailed PAF sacrifices for the country and their all-out support to the Law Enforcement Agencies.
He also appreciated PAF's role in provision of humanitarian assistance and facilitating recent evacuation operations from Afghanistan.
COAS praised the operational preparedness of PAF, while appreciating the motivation level of all ranks.
