Gen Bajwa highlights importance of training for troops during Pano Aqil visit
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Tuesday visited Pano Aqil and got a detailed briefing about operational preparedness of the desert formation training in the field.
The COAS witnessed training of the formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat. The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of defensive battle in desert, including fire and manoeuvre.
Interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their combat readiness, training standards and high morale while training in such tough conditions. He said that effective integration of various arms and services during training was imperative to give a befitting response to the enemy during war.
The COAS also planted a sapling as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan Campaign.
Later, the COAS visited the family of Sepoy Hizb Ullah Jatoi Shaheed in Dattar Dino village in Pano Aqil. Jatoi had embraced martyrdom in an IED explosion along with other FC troops in Quetta on September 5, 2021.
The COAS inquired about the wellbeing of the family and directed all concerned to ensure welfare of the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.
- Gen Bajwa highlights importance of training for troops during Pano ...11:33 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
