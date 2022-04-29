Two-year-old paralysed as Pakistan reports second polio case of 2022
PESHAWAR – Pakistan has confirmed another case of wild poliovirus, the second in 2022.

The latest victim to fall prey to the virus is a two-year-old girl in the same North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the first case was reported on 22 April 2022.

The girl had onset of paralysis on 14 April 2022, , according to a statement from the National Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication.

Pakistan had reported only one WPV1 case in 2021 which had onset of paralysis on 27 January in Killa Abdullah, Balochistan.

