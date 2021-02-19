Mars landing: NASA rover successfully lands on ‘red planet’ to search past life events
Share
WASHINGTON – Perseverance rover on Thursday landed on the surface of Mars after successfully overcoming a risky ‘seven minutes of terror landing’.
Indian American scientist, Swati Mohan confirmed the touchdown operations. The six-wheeled vehicle came to rest about 2 kilometers from towering cliffs at the foot of a remnant fan-shaped river delta etched into a corner.
Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/UvOyXQhhN9— NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021
The autonomously guided procedure was in fact completed more than 11 minutes earlier, the length of time it took for signals to return to planet Earth.
The size of the rover is equal to an SUV, while the craft weighs a ton and is equipped with a seven-foot robotic arm. It is equipped with 19 cameras, two microphones, and a suite of cutting-edge instruments to assist in its scientific goals.
The rover sent its first black-and-white images that reveal a rocky field at the landing site in the Jezero Crater.
Following the latest achievement, US President Joe Biden congratulated the team.
Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance’s historic landing possible. Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility. pic.twitter.com/NzSxW6nw4k— President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2021
- Mars landing: NASA rover successfully lands on ‘red planet’ to ...11:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Five FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks11:21 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- #FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trends on Twitter as netizens irked over ...10:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Rape victims to pay 25,000 for medical examination in KP10:10 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-19- ...09:50 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh arrives in father’s rickshaw ...04:57 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda join #PawriHoRaiHai trend (VIDEOS)02:40 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Rihanna sparks outrage after posting topless photo, wearing pendant ...03:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021