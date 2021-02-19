PM Imran’s special aide Tabish Gohar holds a UAE iqama
ISLAMABAD – An adviser of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been found to have been holding an Iqama in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 1999.
A local TV channel claimed on Friday that Special Assistant to PM on Power Tabish Gohar has been living in Dubai with a permanent residence iqama but never declared it publicly. However, he informed the Cabinet Division about it just last week, the Geo News reported.
He is the first member of PM Imran’s cabinet who has a permit of permanent residence in the Emirate. At least seven members of PM Imran Khan’s cabinet are either dual nationals or hold another country’s permanent residency, according to the government data.
Last month, Gohar had resigned from his post over unnecessary interference in the power ministry but PM Imran Khan rejected his resignation and directed him to continue to perform his duties.
