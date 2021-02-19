Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain and other PPP leaders join #PawriHorahiHai trend (VIDEO)
Web Desk
01:16 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain and other PPP leaders join #PawriHorahiHai trend (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – After showbiz and cricket, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai sensation has taken over Pakistani politics.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila, Farooqi, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and others have also recreated and shared viral memes.

In a video on social media, PPP leaders can be seen saying: Ye ham hain, ye Nasir bhai hain aur ye hamari school ki taiyyari hori hai.

Earlier this week, young viral sensation Dananeer Mobeen's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times. The five-second video has since been taking the social media by a storm.

Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda join ... 02:40 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

The '#PawriHoraiHai' fever is transcending borders and gaining popularity across the border as the trend has taken over ...

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood stars Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor, and others recreated the viral meme and posted their videos on social sites.

#pawrihorihai – Pakistan Cricket celebrates ... 12:07 AM | 15 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star pacer Hasan Ali’s recreation of viral #pawrihorihai trend after a remarkable ...

More From This Category
Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir ...
01:31 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Pakistan dedicates first match at Gwadar cricket ...
01:47 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
PM Imran’s special aide Tabish Gohar holds a ...
12:41 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Five FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks
11:21 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
Mars landing: NASA rover successfully lands on ...
11:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trends on Twitter as ...
10:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone jumps on #PawriHoRahiHai bandwagon
06:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr