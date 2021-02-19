Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain and other PPP leaders join #PawriHorahiHai trend (VIDEO)

KARACHI – After showbiz and cricket, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai sensation has taken over Pakistani politics.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila, Farooqi, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and others have also recreated and shared viral memes.

In a video on social media, PPP leaders can be seen saying: Ye ham hain, ye Nasir bhai hain aur ye hamari school ki taiyyari hori hai.

Earlier this week, young viral sensation Dananeer Mobeen's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times. The five-second video has since been taking the social media by a storm.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood stars Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor, and others recreated the viral meme and posted their videos on social sites.