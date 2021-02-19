Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov due in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, is visiting Islamabad for a one-day visit, today.

During the visit, Ambassador Kabulov will call on the Foreign Minister and meet with Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

The visit of Ambassador Kabulov is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process. Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation.