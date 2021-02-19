Rooh Naqvi on where he started to where he is now

Rooh Naqvi - a 23-year-old, rising Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber. Providing his life experiences through a lens.

Rooh Naqvi has one objective when sharing his content, putting a smile on the views' faces while having them forget about the worries in their daily life while watching his videos. This is achieved by Rooh traveling or doing new things with friends.

Many wonders, who supports you while others pray for your downfall. Rooh Naqvi has a supportive family and group of friends. He and his family enjoy his videos released together when spending time with family. It’s become a tradition after each upload. Other than the family, his friends are always by his side. When one thinks of something fun to do, a message is sent in a group chat, everyone gets together and they start to record. They all have fun and push each other to do well.

A common question a celebrity is asked, “How can I start?” We asked Rooh Naqvi, and this was his response. “It’s easy and hard at the same time. Find something you like and keep going at it. The tough part is to remain consistent and have motivation. My passion is cinematography, I love creating montages. It gets difficult to record and edit. I do it because I love looking forward to the end result and sharing it with my audience.

How has your growth been since you have started?

I am blessed to say my growth has been phenomenal. I uploaded my first video in 2017 where I pranked my cousins when we are in Paris. I was really happy to see my video had reached 1000 views. Now when I upload, I get that shortly after uploading. My total following on social media has passed 700K. This drives me to work harder and do better than before. All the credit goes to my fans for loving and supporting me throughout my journey thus far.