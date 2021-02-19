PCCA to install bird repellant system at Karachi and Lahore airports

KARACHI – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) has decided to install the acoustic bird repellent system at Karachi and Lahore airports to prevent threat to the aviation safety.

Bird Strike is common, and can be substantially hazardous to the security of the aircraft alongside passengers, and can result in a number of fatal accidents. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suffered the same in the past.

Expression of Interest (EOI) from well-reputed firms, and individuals bearing experience in wildlife management, especially in the area of airports, have been invited to benefit in this regard with their expertise.

According to the PCAA officials, the system will be installed at the main and secondary runways of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.