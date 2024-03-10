Suzuki Cultus New Price in Pakistan March 2024

Suzuki Cultus remains among the top hatchbacks of Pak Suzuki. The second generation of this 1000cc car was big success while third generation also raked in good numbers.
Auto market in Pakistan is driven by several hatchbacks and Cultus remained among one of it other than Alto. The car amassed huge following due to its uber look, affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality.
Suzuki Cultus saw several updates and facelifts over the years to keep up with modern design trends and technological advancements. The car comes available in both manual and automatic transmission options, with a range of features such as air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and multimedia systems, depending on the variant.
Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced significant price hikes for its popular models, including the Suzuki Alto, Suzuki Cultus, and Suzuki Swift.
The surge, which goes as high as Rs180,000, was notified in a recent notification. These price adjustments could impact company's sales.
Price of Suzuki Cultus AGS has been raised by Rs180,000, bringing its new price to Rs4,546,000. Suzuki Cultus VXR now costs Rs3,858,000.
Suzuki Cultus top of the line AGS model now costs whopping Rs4,546,000.
|Suzuki Cultus models
|Prices
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
|Rs3,858,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
|Rs4,244,000
|Suzuki Cultus AGS
|Rs4,546,000
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.