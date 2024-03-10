Suzuki Cultus New Price in Pakistan March 2024

Suzuki Cultus remains among the top hatchbacks of Pak Suzuki. The second generation of this 1000cc car was big success while third generation also raked in good numbers.

Auto market in Pakistan is driven by several hatchbacks and Cultus remained among one of it other than Alto. The car amassed huge following due to its uber look, affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality.

Suzuki Cultus saw several updates and facelifts over the years to keep up with modern design trends and technological advancements. The car comes available in both manual and automatic transmission options, with a range of features such as air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and multimedia systems, depending on the variant.

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced significant price hikes for its popular models, including the Suzuki Alto, Suzuki Cultus, and Suzuki Swift.

The surge, which goes as high as Rs180,000, was notified in a recent notification. These price adjustments could impact company's sales.

Price of Suzuki Cultus AGS has been raised by Rs180,000, bringing its new price to Rs4,546,000. Suzuki Cultus VXR now costs Rs3,858,000.

Suzuki Cultus top of the line AGS model now costs whopping Rs4,546,000.