Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet: Here's who will serve in key ministries

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to work with minimum cabinet members on directives of his elder brother Nawaz. Top PML-N leaders, shared views in several meetings to review the names of potential cabinet members.
Sharif's cabinet is said to consist of 12-14 ministers, with focus on finance, foreign affairs, power, planning, information, privatization, and interior. Some ministers may also be assigned additional portfolios, per reports.
Unverified sources revealed that seasoned banker Muhammad Aurangzeb will serve as finance, with Shamshad Akhtar returning as special assistant.
This time, Ishaq Dar will head Foreign Affairs ministry, with Jalil Abbas Jilani as advisor on foreign affairs.
Atta Tarar will get information ministry, defense portfolio for Khawaja Asif, and Ahsan Iqbal will be the planning minister.
Former Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi is set to be the interior advisor, while Fawad Hassan Fawad, Umar Saif, Saad Rafique, Tariq Fatemi and Ahad Cheema will also join the cabinet.
MPM-Pakistan is expected to have two ministries, with Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal being considered for the roles.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
