Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet: Here's who will serve in key ministries

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to work with minimum cabinet members on directives of his elder brother Nawaz. Top PML-N leaders, shared views in several meetings to review the names of potential cabinet members.

Sharif's cabinet is said to consist of 12-14 ministers, with focus on finance, foreign affairs, power, planning, information, privatization, and interior. Some ministers may also be assigned additional portfolios, per reports.

Unverified sources revealed that seasoned banker Muhammad Aurangzeb will serve as finance, with Shamshad Akhtar returning as special assistant.

This time, Ishaq Dar will head Foreign Affairs ministry, with Jalil Abbas Jilani as advisor on foreign affairs.

Atta Tarar will get information ministry, defense portfolio for Khawaja Asif, and Ahsan Iqbal will be the planning minister.

Former Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi is set to be the interior advisor, while Fawad Hassan Fawad, Umar Saif, Saad Rafique, Tariq Fatemi and Ahad Cheema will also join the cabinet.

MPM-Pakistan is expected to have two ministries, with Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal being considered for the roles.