‘Kashmir Still Bleeds’: Pakistan reiterates unshakable support to Kashmiris on Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended Pakistan’s firm support to people of Jammu and Kashmir in their ongoing struggle for freedom and self-determination.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, PM Sharif paid homage to 22 Kashmiris martyred on July 13, 1931, by the Dogra regime while peacefully protesting for their rights. He said the day is a reminder of the courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit of the Kashmiri people in the face of decades-long oppression.

Highlighting sacrifices made by generations of Kashmiris, PM Shehbaz said their struggle represents continued demand for justice, human rights, and the right to decide their own future. He underscored that the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have paid a heavy price in their pursuit of liberty.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs will never be forgotten. Their courage continues to inspire the Kashmiri freedom movement,” he stated.

PM Sharif reaffirmed that Pakistan would persist in extending its political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri cause. He also called for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

“The government and people of Pakistan stand in full solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Their struggle is just, and our support is unwavering,” he added.