Aviation minister reveals date of operation for Gwadar International Airport

Web Desk
03:50 PM | 27 Aug, 2024
Aviation minister reveals date of operation for Gwadar International Airport

QUETTA - The operationalization of the much-awaited Gwadar International Airport is expected in the ongoing year, it emerged on Monday.

In this regard, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif informed the lawmakers that the New Gwadar International Airport project has been substantially completed, and its operationalization is expected by December after formal handovers and trials.

Responding to queries of the lawmakers from the Lower House of the Parliament, the minister said the New General Aviation Aerodrome near Muridke was substantially completed and would be operational by next month.

It was anticipated that general aviation organizations and flying schools would be relocated to the new aerodrome within three to four months, the minister added. 

In reply to another question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif revealed the details regarding the name of the Islamabad International Airport.

The minister revealed that Liaquat Ali Khan International Airport, Fatima Jinnah International Airport, Abdul Sattar Edhi International Airport, Dr. A.Q Khan International Airport, Dr Abdus Salam International Airport, Sardar Abd ur Rab Nishtar International Airport, Baba Bulleh Shah International Airport, Data Ganj Bakhsh International Airport, Muhammad Ali Jauhar International Airport and Ch. Rehmat Ali International Airport were the names which were considered for the Islamabad airport.

The minister noted that the name of Islamabad International Airport was formally declared by the Cabinet Division after a consultative exercise.

Khawaja Asif detailed that a few names were submitted to the Prime Minister in 2017 regarding the Islamabad Airport after which the premier shortlisted two names i.e. IIAP and Gandhara International Airport for placing before the Federal Cabinet.

The minister expressed that the federal cabinet ultimately approved Islamabad International Airport as the name for the newly constructed airport.

To another question, the Minister said Hyderabad airport has not been closed and retains an operational status with all essential manpower and facilities.

The minister, however, highlighted that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flight operations from Hyderabad Airport since 2013 due to commercial non-viability.

Some airports were closed being not financially viable and absence of required passengers load, he added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

