‘Ya Tum Nahi, Ya Hum Nahi’: CM Gandapur warns of political war If Imran Khan not freed in 90 Days

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued 90-day ultimatum for release of jailed former PM and PTI founder Imran Khan, warning that any crackdown on party workers would be met with a forceful response.

Addressing PTI parliamentary meeting on Saturday night, Gandapur declared that the party would not remain silent if its leadership continued to be targeted. “If you fire at us, be ready for a response in kind. If our leader is not released in 90 days, either you or we won’t remain. There is no legitimate case against him, and he is being held unjustly. He will be with us on the 90th day,” he said.

Gandapur also slammed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his recent remarks about toppling KP government. He accused Fazl of holding a “fake mandate” and said he had no moral authority to talk about toppling an elected setup.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman should focus on reforming himself rather than plotting to change the KP government. I’m not afraid of your threats. We earned this from the people, and you did not give us this government, and you can’t take it away, he added.

Commenting on recent suspension of PTI lawmakers in Punjab Assembly, CM Gandapur called move unlawful and politically motivated. He warned of retaliatory measures, saying that if such actions continued, PTI would consider removing opposition-backed chairmen from committees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The fiery speech marks sharp escalation in PTI’s rhetoric as the party continues to demand the release of its founding leader and push back against what it describes as politically motivated actions by rival parties and state institutions.