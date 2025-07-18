Nationwide strike called off as traders, govt reach agreement on tax issues

ISLAMABAD – Negotiations between the government and business community were successful, leading to the postponement of the nationwide shutter-down strike planned for Saturday. Traders said the government accepted their demands and that the FBR’s powers would not be exercised for now.

This was announced by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh during a press conference alongside leaders from various trader associations and Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

He said the entire business community across Pakistan had decided not to go on strike, emphasizing that all trade bodies were united. “The Federation doesn’t want confrontation—we want to resolve issues through dialogue,” he stated.

Atif Ikram Sheikh noted that traders had concerns over amendments in the Finance Act. The government assured that Article 37A of the Finance Act would be reviewed, with a four-member committee formed for the task. A review of Article 40B was also announced.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would give final approval to the agreed proposals, so a strike would not take place. However, he mentioned that isolated strikes may still occur in a few areas.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Mago confirmed participation of representatives from Gujranwala and Quetta chambers, as well as Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad. He said the conflict between the government and the business community had now been resolved.

President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Ajmal Baloch, said it was the first time the Federation and traders’ association stood together. He stated that a nationwide strike was not needed at the moment, as traders’ issues were common and the government had agreed to resolve them through four key points, with Haroon Akhtar authorized by the Prime Minister to lead the process.

Ajmal Baloch added that while there is hope for resolution, traders could call another strike if the problems remain unresolved.